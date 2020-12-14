Reviewing Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Primo Water and Monster Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monster Beverage 0 3 11 0 2.79

Primo Water presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Monster Beverage has a consensus target price of $86.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Monster Beverage.

Risk and Volatility

Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Monster Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.06 $2.90 million N/A N/A Monster Beverage $4.20 billion 11.06 $1.11 billion $2.03 43.36

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62% Monster Beverage 26.99% 28.24% 22.80%

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Primo Water on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster MAXX, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro, CaffÃ© Monster, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Predator, Live+, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play, Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, and Mutant brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

