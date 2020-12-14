Reviewing PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) & Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of PICO shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of PICO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PICO and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO 0 0 0 0 N/A Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PICO and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO $29.40 million 5.68 $11.53 million N/A N/A Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 380.50 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

PICO has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares PICO and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO 32.18% 3.44% 3.40% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PICO has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PICO beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PICO

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

