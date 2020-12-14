Reviewing Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

This table compares Innate Pharma and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.58 -$23.25 million ($0.34) -12.82 Amgen $23.36 billion 5.67 $7.84 billion $14.82 15.34

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Amgen 29.42% 95.55% 15.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innate Pharma and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 2 2 0 2.50 Amgen 1 12 15 0 2.50

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 89.22%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $254.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Amgen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Innate Pharma on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease. It also markets other products in various markets, including Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, Parsabiv, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, NEUPOGEN, Otezla, AMGEVITA, KANJINTI, EVENITY, IMLYGIC, MVASI, and Corlanor. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; QIAGEN N.V.; Adaptive Biotechnologies; and Eli Lilly and Company. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.