Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and FFBW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.47 $87.72 million $1.10 10.73 FFBW $12.28 million 6.13 $1.56 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookline Bancorp and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than FFBW.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats FFBW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin; and an office in the Bay View neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

