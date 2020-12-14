Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $20,022,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 425,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 407,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.