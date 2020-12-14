Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,177,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

