Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RM. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regional Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Regional Management stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 30.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 321.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

