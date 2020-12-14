Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.
Shares of RWT opened at $8.80 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
