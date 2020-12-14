Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT opened at $8.80 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.