Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of RDFN opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,321 shares of company stock worth $6,326,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,257,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

