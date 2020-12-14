Raymond James Raises Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.50

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.41. The company has a market cap of C$423.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

