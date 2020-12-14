Raymond James Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $6.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.