Raymond James Raises Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $32.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 43.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Domtar by 10,114.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

