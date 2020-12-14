Raymond James Increases Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.25

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) alerts:

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.