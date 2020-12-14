Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAVN. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Raven Industries stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,374,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 95,569 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

