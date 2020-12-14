Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $70.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

