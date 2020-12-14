Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) versus (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) Critical Comparison

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ranger Energy Services and (WGRP), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and (WGRP)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.18 $1.80 million $0.25 15.80 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

Ranger Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (WGRP).

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats (WGRP) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment is involved in rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in February 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About (WGRP)

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

