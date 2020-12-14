Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

