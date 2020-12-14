RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $196,300.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,625.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.73 on Monday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $967.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RadNet by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

