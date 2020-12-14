Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.33.

KWR opened at $252.90 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $272.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

