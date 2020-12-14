Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $154.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $170.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,433 shares of company stock worth $1,235,689. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.