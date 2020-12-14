Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of PCYO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.83.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%.
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.