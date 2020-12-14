Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of PCYO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

