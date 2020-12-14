Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, VTB Capital cut Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

