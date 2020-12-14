Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.25.

About Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

