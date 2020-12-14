Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE PGZ opened at $11.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

