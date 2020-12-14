Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
NYSE PGZ opened at $11.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.01.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a good dividend yield?
