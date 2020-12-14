Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.38.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 124.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

