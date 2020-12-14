Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 176.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $4,663,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 189.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

