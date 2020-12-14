Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

PBH opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

