PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Hits $20.56 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $20.56 million and $5.81 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00018363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.