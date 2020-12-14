PowerPool (CVP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.81 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00018363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.