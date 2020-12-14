Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. Popular has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Popular by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Popular by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 487,572 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

