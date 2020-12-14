Pool of Stake (PSK) Price Up 46.3% Over Last Week

Pool of Stake (CURRENCY:PSK) traded up 94.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Pool of Stake has a total market capitalization of $422,214.77 and $17,612.00 worth of Pool of Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pool of Stake token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pool of Stake has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pool of Stake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

About Pool of Stake

PSK is a token. Pool of Stake’s total supply is 68,072,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,007,304 tokens. The official website for Pool of Stake is poolofstake.io . Pool of Stake’s official Twitter account is @poolofstake and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pool of Stake

Pool of Stake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pool of Stake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pool of Stake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pool of Stake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pool of Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pool of Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.