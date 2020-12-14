Polaris (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Polaris by 81.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

