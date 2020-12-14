PlatonCoin (PLTC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.98 Million

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $9,062.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00151418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00862988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00198970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00457096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00157118 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

PlatonCoin Token Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,129,239 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

