Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 550 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 96.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $361.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

