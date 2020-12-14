Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,357,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 342,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,785,137 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

