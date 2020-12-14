Platform Technology Partners Makes New $162,000 Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.