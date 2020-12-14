Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 3,904 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

