Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.76.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $291.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,199. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.