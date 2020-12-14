Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

