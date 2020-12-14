Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
