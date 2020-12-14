PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

PMX opened at $11.96 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

