PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
PMX opened at $11.96 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.