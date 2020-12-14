PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 21st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
