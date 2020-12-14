PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 21st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

