Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £11,312 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £11,312 ($14,779.20).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 703.40 ($9.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.85. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

