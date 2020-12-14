Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM opened at $85.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

