Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1,913.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

