PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $895.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PetIQ by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1,825.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

