Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

