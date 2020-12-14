Perpetual Ltd Takes $3.06 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $163.57 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $163.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.