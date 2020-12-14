Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,891 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG opened at $192.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $196.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.37.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.