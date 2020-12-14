Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,774 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $262.50 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.78, for a total value of $585,902.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,894.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,503 shares of company stock worth $10,621,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

