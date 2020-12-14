Perpetual Ltd Purchases 5,174 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,293.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.89.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.13 and a 200-day moving average of $486.65. The company has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.